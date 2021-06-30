Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 1,645.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

SHECY stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.