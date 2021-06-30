Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Shineco has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50.

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 159.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shineco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.