Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

