Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

