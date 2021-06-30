Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 60.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE AMOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 12,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in América Móvil by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

