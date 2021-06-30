Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Drops By 56.1%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 263,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BRN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,336. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 132,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 142,663 shares of company stock valued at $371,947. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

