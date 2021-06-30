Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declines By 96.2%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDOUY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

