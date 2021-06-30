Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Declines By 97.9%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 2,348,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 503.0 days.

Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $$1.03 on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, conference calls, call waiting, follow-me, MMS multimedia messages, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcasting, and other services.

