Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Grows By 561.1%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 561.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67.

BIRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

