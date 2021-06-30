Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Grows By 108.8%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 186,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

About Bolloré

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

