Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declines By 55.6%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Britvic stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

