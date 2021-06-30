Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Declines By 95.9%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,288. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

