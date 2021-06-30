Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Expands By 202.7%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 202.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CBMB stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.48% of CBM Bancorp worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

