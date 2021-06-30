Short Interest in Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) Decreases By 95.0%

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRVH remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Chilco River has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Chilco River Company Profile

Chilco River Holdings, Inc operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

