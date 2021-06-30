Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Grows By 105.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21.

In other news, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp purchased 961,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $299,997.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,466.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

