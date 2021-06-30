Short Interest in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Decreases By 76.3%

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 351,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMPW shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Empower in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Empower in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Empower alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMPW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Empower by 803.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter worth $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

EMPW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 8,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,910. Empower has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.