Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Decreases By 93.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMS opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

