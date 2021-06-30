Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Decreases By 55.6%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

