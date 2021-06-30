Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Increases By 30,960.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 30,960.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 199.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FNY opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.