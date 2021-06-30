Short Interest in Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Decreases By 77.1%

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $$163.00 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.40.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

