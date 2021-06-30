Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Drops By 96.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
