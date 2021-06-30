Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Grows By 137.2%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of H-CYTE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 18,330,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,267. H-CYTE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About H-CYTE
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.