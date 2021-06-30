Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Grows By 137.2%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of H-CYTE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 18,330,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,267. H-CYTE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.