Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 94.1%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

