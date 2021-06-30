Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 94.1%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.