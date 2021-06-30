Short Interest in Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Drops By 75.0%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INPCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819. Input Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70.

About Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

