Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Rises By 12,966.7%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 12,966.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRCLF opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. InterCure has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on InterCure in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

