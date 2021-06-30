Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 67.3%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,657,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

