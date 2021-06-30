Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 1,245.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 1,245.8% from the May 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 533,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $972,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

