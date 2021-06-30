Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 1,245.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 1,245.8% from the May 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
