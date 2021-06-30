Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Expands By 5,340.5%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 5,340.5% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $793,667.02. Also, EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,400 shares of company stock valued at $835,912 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

