Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Decreases By 81.8%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBCO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

