Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Decreases By 81.8%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NBCO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.
About Neon Bloom
