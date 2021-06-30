Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Declines By 76.7%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 67,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
