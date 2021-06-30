Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Declines By 76.7%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 67,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

