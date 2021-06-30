Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Decreases By 58.8%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
