Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Decreases By 58.8%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHB. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 742,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 478,425 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,590,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 155,536 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 289,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 107,491 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

