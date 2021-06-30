Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Rises By 8,000.0%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PZRXQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. PhaseRx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

