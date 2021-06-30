Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Rises By 8,000.0%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PZRXQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. PhaseRx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About PhaseRx
Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.