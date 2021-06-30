Short Interest in PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Drops By 87.5%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PXHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55. PhoneX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

