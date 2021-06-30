Short Interest in PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Drops By 87.5%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PXHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55. PhoneX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.84.
PhoneX Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.