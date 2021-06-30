Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Declines By 80.0%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
RLLWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94.
About Reliance Worldwide
