Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Declines By 80.0%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

RLLWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

