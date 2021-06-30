Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 75.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 395,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 480.0 days.

SFFYF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. 483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67.

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

