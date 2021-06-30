Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 59.7%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on SWGAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 80,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.