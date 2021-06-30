Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Expands By 115.8%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 34,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

