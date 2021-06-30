Short Interest in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Grows By 154.3%

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 154.3% from the May 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,137. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

