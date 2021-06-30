Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Drops By 84.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

