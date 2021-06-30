ShowHand (HAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $92,447.01 and $13.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

