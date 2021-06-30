Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GCTAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
