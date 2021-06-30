Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,611. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

