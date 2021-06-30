Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.59% of Simon Property Group worth $188,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.54. 69,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,972. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.