SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.11

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 104825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

