Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Jun 30th, 2021

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848.44. The company has a market capitalization of £988.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 914 ($11.94).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

