Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848.44. The company has a market capitalization of £988.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 914 ($11.94).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

