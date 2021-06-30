SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 70.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $283.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

