Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 161,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $444.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

