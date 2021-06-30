Soma Equity Partners LP Takes $64.83 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,830,000. Roblox makes up approximately 1.4% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $972,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $78,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $53,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $1,917,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $17,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,804. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 over the last three months.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.