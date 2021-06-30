South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

