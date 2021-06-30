SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

